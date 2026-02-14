A popular high street fast food chain has axed hundreds of jobs after falling into administration.

The British chain Leon, well known for its healthier options of fast food including its halloumi burgers, has closed 22 of its restaurants since December.

Around 244 jobs are believed to have been cut as a result. An update from administrators Quantuma Advisory has since revealed that the company now has 573 staff.

John Vincent, the company's co-founder, bought the business back from ASDA in October for a sum thought to be in the region of £30million and £50million.

Read more: First two Leon branches close as restaurant chain goes into administration

Read more: Leon to axe restaurants and jobs as administrators hired