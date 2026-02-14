High street fast food chain to axe hundreds of jobs after falling into administration
A popular high street fast food chain has axed hundreds of jobs after falling into administration.
The British chain Leon, well known for its healthier options of fast food including its halloumi burgers, has closed 22 of its restaurants since December.
Around 244 jobs are believed to have been cut as a result. An update from administrators Quantuma Advisory has since revealed that the company now has 573 staff.
John Vincent, the company's co-founder, bought the business back from ASDA in October for a sum thought to be in the region of £30million and £50million.
He had initially sold it to them for £100 million four years earlier.
Mr Vincent said last month the business had drifted from its "core values" and complained of the industry’s “unsustainable” tax burden.
He added: "In the last two years, Asda had bigger fish to fry, and Leon was always a business they didn't feel fitted their strategy.
"If you look at the performance of Leon's peers, you will see that everyone is facing challenges, companies are reporting significant losses due to working patterns and increasingly unsustainable taxes."
A spokesperson for Leon previously said: "In the first instance, we will look to find people roles in other Leon restaurants.
"Where that is not possible, for example, if there is no Leon restaurant within commuting distance, people will receive redundancy payments."
Full list of branches to close
- Tongham, Surrey
- Notting Hill Gate, London
- ASDA, Milton Keynes
- Westfield London, Shepherd's Bush
- George Street, Richmond
- Chancery Lane, High Holborn, London
- Cheapside, London
- Brixton Road, London
- Brighton (North Street)
- Manchester Piccadilly
- Wimbledon Hill Road, London