We are being brainwashed by negative media and unsuccessful retail brands into believing that the high street is dead. That shoppers have moved online. That we should pull the shutters down and accept defeat.

Do not be fooled. I believe this narrative is a disguise, an attempt to excuse failing businesses that have not put customer service and investment at the forefront. This is not just my opinion; I am speaking from experience.

I run Red Carpet Ready, the UK’s largest dress specialist retailer. We don’t sell dresses online, yet have just had one of the busiest years in our history, with customers travelling from all over the country to visit us in person.

So why are so many high street retailers closing their doors for good?

For years, the high street has tried to compete with the internet on the internet’s terms. That is a losing battle. Online giants will always be quicker and cheaper. What they cannot offer is human connection, expertise, and atmosphere.

That is where physical retail still wins, when it puts the effort in.

At Red Carpet Ready, people come for an experience and for stylists who can offer expert and honest advice. They come for the excitement of finding the perfect dress for their prom or event, with family there to share the moment. Shopping becomes something to look forward to again, not just a transaction.

In many standard high street shops, staff are told to stack shelves or work a till. They are not encouraged to advise customers, help with sizing, or search for items beyond what is on the shop floor.

These models do not prioritise customer service, nor do they support strong in-store sales conversion.

Some retailers have given up on stocking their stores altogether, instead pushing customers back online. Five years ago, I could walk into a shop looking for a size 12 pair of trousers, have plenty of choice, and leave with a purchase. Today, I would be lucky if my size was available at all.

The response from some of the biggest brands is always the same: go online. This wastes time for customers and staff alike and deepens the problem.

In an increasingly digital culture, offering people reasons to leave the house, socialise, and create memories is vital. Most high street retailers fail to do this.

And yet thousands of customers travel across the UK with family and friends to shop with us.

The stores that are thriving are the ones that make customers feel seen. They invest in knowledgeable staff and understand that service is as valuable as the product itself.

This approach does more than keep shops open, it creates jobs. Red Carpet Ready now employs over 40 people and is actively recruiting for 26 more roles, including management. That is growth, not survival.

The high street does not need saving through government bailouts. Retailers need confidence, creativity, and the courage to rethink what their shop is for and to offer real value.

The high street isn’t dead. We just forgot the most important thing: people.