New funding to boost high streets and improve public spaces will help to reverse the decline of local communities, the Government hopes.

The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government has pledged £319 million to "restore pride and opportunity in neighbourhoods across the country".

Communities Secretary Steve Reed said people have watched their communities decline "for too long".

"This Government is determined to change that - giving communities the tools, the funding and the power they need to rebuild," he added.

"From new playgrounds to reimagined high streets, we're putting power back in people's hands.

"People across the country will see and feel the difference this investment makes, restoring pride in local areas."