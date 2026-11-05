The Bank of England has just raised interest rates for the first time in three years, from 3.75% to 4%.

It says it’s acting to stop inflation taking hold. But this is the wrong medicine for the wrong illness.

Prices are rising because of a war. The conflict in the Middle East has pushed up the cost of oil and gas, and that’s feeding straight into what we pay at the pump and on our energy bills. Inflation hit 3.5% in September, and the Bank now expects it to reach around 5% next year, mostly because of energy.

No interest rate set in Threadneedle Street can lower the globally set price of oil. What a rate rise can do is make mortgages, rents and business loans more expensive. The average two-year fixed mortgage is already close to 6%. Families paying more to heat their homes will now pay more on their mortgage too. The Bank will be punishing households for an oil shock it can’t control.

Read the Bank’s own monetary policy report and the case for this rise looks thin. It admits there is limited evidence that energy costs are spreading into wages and other prices. Most firms say they’re absorbing higher costs by taking a hit to their profits, not by raising prices – a contrast with the 2022 inflation shock. Firms also expect wage growth to slow next year. And the Bank’s own figures show the economy running below its potential for the next three years.

So why raise rates? Because the Bank fears that energy prices are so visible that people will start expecting higher inflation and push for bigger pay rises. In other words, it’s punishing households now for something it worries they might do later.

There’s also a timing problem. The Bank’s own research suggests rate rises take about a year to have their biggest effect. By then, its forecasts show energy prices falling and inflation coming down anyway.

There are better tools. The Bank estimates that the government’s decision to remove VAT from electricity bills will knock a quarter of a point off inflation next year. In 2022, Spain capped energy prices and taxed windfall profits. Its own central bank found those measures did far more to bring inflation down than interest rates, while protecting growth.

As I argue in my forthcoming book, The Gods That Failed, using interest rates to fight an oil shock is like killing flies with cannons. It barely touches the flies, and it does a lot of collateral damage.

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Josh Ryan-Collins is a Professor in Economics and Finance at UCL Institute for Innovation and Public Purpose.

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