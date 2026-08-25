Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to move past Titanic into the top four highest-grossing films of all time when not adjusted for inflation.

The Marvel superhero installment, which stars Tom Holland as the eponymous character, has already become the highest-grossing Spider-Man film.

Brand New Day is the actor's fourth solo outing, and the film, which also stars Zendaya, Holland's real-life wife, is now only behind Titanic, Avengers: Endgame, and the first two Avatar films.

It has grossed $2,219,901,181 worldwide, to Titanic's $2,257,906,828, and appears to have several weeks to earn more.

While there is hope that Spider-Man could move further up the all-time table, it has also been a strong box office period for another summer 2026 film, The Odyssey, which is now above Barbie into 19th.

The Odyssey, which also stars Tom Holland within an ensemble cast, is within only a few hundred thousand of overcoming Frozen 2 and could still move up to 18th.

Titanic, released in 1997, had been the number one until 2009, when knocked off by Avatar, which has remained the No 1 ever since.

Avengers: Endgame has been at number two since 2019, just ahead of Avatar: The Way of Water.

Read also: The Odyssey translator says 'lack of sex' holds back Christopher Nolan adaptation