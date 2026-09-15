Number of people eligible for Pip benefits in England and Wales reaches record high
Personal independence payments, known as Pip, have risen by 262,045 from last year, a 7% increase.
A total of 4.9 million people were entitled to claim Personal Independence Payments (Pip) as of July 31 2026, according to data published by the Department for Work and Pensions.
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The figures have been release ahead of the publication in autumn by a Government-commissioned review on the costs and operation of the disability benefits system.
Sir Stephen Timms, the social security minister, led the review and labelled the system “no longer fit for purpose” in its findings in July.
People aged 50 and above count for more than half of the entitled claimants, while 30-49-year-olds make up nearly 29% and 16-29 year-olds almost 17%.
Sir Steven added that the benefits system, designed in 2013, needs “fundamental change” and that it must be made “financially sustainable”.
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Last year, ministers abandoned plans to reform disability benefits, including for people with severe mental health conditions.
The number of claimants has roughly doubled since comparable figures began in January 2019.
Out of the 4.9m claimants, 83% are of working age and 17% are state pension age.
Recently, the Prime Minister has made plans to reduce Britain's Welfare Bill.
The highest proportion for any type of disability was psychiatric disorders, followed by general musculoskeletal diseases and autistic spectrum disorders.
Just over a third of new Pip claims earlier this year were granted, while 61.4% were disallowed and 2.8% were withdrawn.