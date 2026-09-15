A total of 4.9 million people were entitled to claim Personal Independence Payments (Pip) as of July 31 2026, according to data published by the Department for Work and Pensions.

The figures have been release ahead of the publication in autumn by a Government-commissioned review on the costs and operation of the disability benefits system.

Sir Stephen Timms, the social security minister, led the review and labelled the system “no longer fit for purpose” in its findings in July.

People aged 50 and above count for more than half of the entitled claimants, while 30-49-year-olds make up nearly 29% and 16-29 year-olds almost 17%.

Sir Steven added that the benefits system, designed in 2013, needs “fundamental change” and that it must be made “financially sustainable”.