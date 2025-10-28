Cameron Barracks was announced as one of two sites to be repurposed to temporarily house asylum seekers

Highland Council has raised concerns over “community cohesion” after it was announced that around 300 male asylum seekers will be sent to a military barracks in Inverness.

Cameron Barracks was announced as one of two sites to be repurposed to temporarily house asylum seekers while their applications are processed on Tuesday. But the local authority has taken issue with the plans after a series of protests outside hotels housing asylum seekers across Scotland. In a joint statement from council convener Bill Lobban, leader Raymond Bremner and opposition leader Alasdair Christie, the trio said: “Our main concern is the impact this proposal will have on community cohesion given the scale of the proposals as they currently stand. “Inverness is a relatively small community but the potential impact locally and across the wider Highlands appears not to have been taken into consideration by the UK Government.” Read more: Home Office 'squandered' billions on migrant hotels, damning report reveals Read more: Asylum seekers to be moved to barracks and pop-up cabins in plans to end hotel use

A special meeting of the council has been called for next Thursday to discuss the issue. According to the statement, notification came on Monday that the announcement of the plan was imminent and that those housed there would be “non-detained”, meaning they were free to leave the site should they wish. The Scottish Government is also seeking “clarity” on a number of issues regarding the placement of the asylum seekers, according to a spokesman for the First Minister on Tuesday, while there are also concerns about the suitability of the site. He told journalists the Government had been made aware of the general idea to house people at the barracks, but a final decision had not been communicated before the announcement was made. “We are obviously very keen to understand the impact as well,” he said. “Refugees are welcome in Scotland, we want Scotland to be a place of sanctuary for people. “But on very important matters like this, work needs to be done collaboratively – it has done often in the past and should be done again. “But we need more detail from the UK Government.”

