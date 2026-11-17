Highly classified US national security communications network is down - days after global Microsoft outage caused 'carnage'
There is no immediate evidence of a cyberattack and the agency is working to determine the cause of the issue, the outlet reported.
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A highly classified network that the US National Security Agency (NSA) uses to communicate with internal staff is down, according to CNN.
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The network, called NSA Net, lets NSA employees share classified information internally.
There is no immediate evidence of a cyberattack and the agency is working to determine the cause of the issue, the outlet reported.
The outage would not impede the security agency's ability to communicate urgent intelligence with Donald Trump while he is travelling in Asia on Air Force One, a current and a former US official told CNN.
The sources described several redundancies and backup networks that the security agency has access to - as the US President heads to China tomorrow for talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
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This comes just days after a global Microsoft outage caused 'absolute carnage' last week, causing police forces in the UK to resort to pen and paper to communicate.
A police officer in the Met has suggested some control rooms have had to revert to older methods for dispatch, including writing on pen and paper and using handheld radios.
Described by one Met officer as “absolute carnage", the suggestion comes despite the government insisting "robust contingency plans" are in place.
The audio quality of handheld radios is vastly reduced, with concerns raised over the accurate sharing of high-risk information over channels.
The impact of the technology outage was also seen to stretch far beyond UK police forces on Friday, with government communications and local council services impacted.
NHS patients are also being left without prescriptions after GPs were left unable to contact pharmacies via email.
Police forces have said publicly that they are unable to receive crime reports through their online forms South Wales Police, Hertfordshire, The Met have advised to call 101 or 999 instead.
The source also suggested there’s been a knock-on impact with emails.
Cross-force requests for support are usually sent by email, including for searches to find high risk missing people.
“There will have been things we have missed and there will be a big mop up today on emails that were missed and haven’t been actioned”
It comes amid reports of delays to some NHS patients getting their prescriptions due to the Microsoft outage.
A spokesperson for the National Pharmacy Association said: “We are aware of the disruption impacting pharmacies today, including access to NHS email systems, due to national issues with Microsoft.
“This affects a pharmacy’s ability to communicate with GP practices and some patients.
“Please bare with your pharmacy teams today, where waits may be longer than normal and there may be delays to some prescriptions.”
Artificial intelligence (AI) software services have also been impacted by the Microsoft outage, with Open AI’s Chat GPT and Anthropic’s Claude experiencing problems.
Claude said on its website: “We are investigating an issue with users authenticating to Claude.ai and Claude Code. We will provide an update as soon as possible.”
It added it was having problems with its Microsoft 365 connectors.“Mail, calendar and search tools in the Microsoft 365 connector are still failing for most requests. Claude for Outlook remains affected, The group said.
OpenAI said it was seeing similar issues.It said: “We’re investigating an issue with Microsoft connectors where new connections may be broken and tools are not working as expected. We’ll share an update when we know more.”
A senior civil servant has also said, on the basis on remaining anonymous, that all departments are now “assessing and coordinating” the impact of the outage.
“Mainly it’s to check our data and digital foundations aren’t compromised, which we don’t think they are.
“The primary goal is to make sure core public services and fine and will run. We’ve had to hold actual conference calls this morning, like we would in 2019.”
A large number of government meetings and calls are conducted over Microsoft Teams.
The UK Government said it had “robust contingency plans” in place to minimise disruption caused to services.
In a statement, the Met said: "Due to a global Microsoft service issue, some online form submissions may be affected.
"If your report is time-critical but not an emergency, please call 101. In an emergency, call 999."
Microsoft said it had made “additional progress toward service recovery” starting with the Asia Pacific region and gradually working across other regions worldwide to resolve its widespread outage.
In its latest Microsoft 365 status update, it said: “We’ve made additional progress toward service recovery, with recovery actions completed across portions of the affected infrastructure in the Asia Pacific region.“Traffic is being gradually restored, and we’re seeing improvements in key customer scenarios, including mailbox access and delayed email processing.
“However, some users may continue to experience intermittent issues.”
It added: “Our focus is now on extending these recovery actions across affected infrastructure in other regions, while continuing stabilisation efforts and adding supporting capacity to improve service consistency.”