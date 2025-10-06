The summit of Mount Everest. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Hundreds of people have been rescued after becoming stranded in a blizzard on Mount Everest - but many still remain trapped on the world's tallest mountain.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Nearly 350 hikers became trapped when extreme weather descended on the Tibetan side of the mountain, according to Chinese state media. The trekkers have since been guided to the small town of Qudang, while a further 200 who remained trapped are currently on their way to the village, reports Chinese Central Television (CCTV). Hundreds of locals were called in to help with the rescue efforts, clearing snow and guiding the trapped travellers down from the 16,000ft mountain. Read more: ‘Complete Obliteration!’: Trump’s warning to Hamas if it refuses to give up control of Gaza

Almost 1,000 trapped on Tibetan side of Mount Everest by blizzard



Hundreds of local villagers and rescue teams have been deployed to clear out snow blocking access to the area which sits at an altitude of more than 4,900 metres. pic.twitter.com/eaBhWtP2CI — Ravi Chaturvedi (@Ravi4Bharat) October 5, 2025

Officials believe as many as 1,000 people were trapped under the snowfall after extreme rain hit the Himalayas on Friday and Saturday. "It was so wet and cold in the mountains, and hypothermia was a real risk," said Chen Geshuang, who was rescued after being trapped on the mountain. "The weather this year is not normal. The guide said he had never encountered such weather in October. And it happened all too suddenly."

Hikers on Mount Everest. (FILE). Picture: Getty