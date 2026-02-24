'This one hurts': Hilary Duff pays tribute to Lizzie McGuire co-star Robert Carradine
Robert Carradine is survived by his three children and grandchildren, and "anyone who had the honour of having him in their life"
Hilary Duff has paid tribute to her former Lizzie McGuire co-star Robert Carradine, who has died aged 71.
Listen to this article
Mr Carradine, who played Ms Duff's father in the hit sitcom, died by suicide after years of living with bipolar disorder, his family said in a statement.
He was most well-known for his role in Lizzie McGuire, however, he also starred in Revenge of the Nerds and subsequent sequels.
The Carradine family are hoping to raise awareness and address the stigma of mental illness.
"In a world that can feel so dark, Bobby was always a beacon of light to everyone around him," they said in a statement to Deadline. We are bereft at the loss of this beautiful soul."
Read more: Tourette syndrome campaigner 'deeply mortified' by his N-word interruption at BAFTAs
Read more: Nick Reiner, son of Hollywood director Rob Reiner, pleads not guilty to killing parents
"We hope his journey can shine a light and encourage addressing the stigma that attaches to mental illness. At this time we ask for the privacy to grieve this unfathomable loss. With gratitude for your understanding and compassion.”
Robert Carradine is survived by his three children and grandchildren, and "anyone who had the honor of having him in their life".
He was born on March 24, 1954, as the youngest son of actor John Carradine and a brother of actors David Carradine, Keith Carradine, and Disney Imagineer Christopher Carradine.
He debuted on the silver screen in 1972 alongside John Wayne in The Cowboys, which his brother David convinced him to join.
Mr Carradine forged his own path as an actor, appearing alongside Jane Fonda and Jon Voight and performing in Martin Scorsese’s Mean Streets in 1973.
His family added: “He was profoundly gifted, and we will miss him every day. We will take solace in how funny he could be, how wise and utterly accepting and tolerant he was. That’s who my baby brother was.”
The news was met with sadness by his co-stars.
Hilary Duff wrote on Instagram: "This one hurts. It’s really hard to face this reality about an old friend.
"There was so much warmth in the McGuire family and I always felt so cared for by my on-screen parents. I’ll be forever grateful for that.
"I’m deeply sad to learn Bobby was suffering. My heart aches for him, his family, and everyone who loved him."