Hilary Swank announces she is pregnant with her third baby aged 52
The Million Dollar Baby star shared the news in a heartwarming family video
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Hollywood actress Hilary Swank has announced she is expecting her third child at the age of 52.
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The Million Dollar Baby star shared the news in a heartwarming family video on Instagram alongside her husband, Philip Schneider.
A glowing stick-figure baby appeared over Swank’s stomach as she joked about her next “project”.
She wrote: “A lot of people have been asking what project I’m doing next, this one releases in December.”
Swank and Schneider, 53, already share twins Aya and Ohm, who were born in 2023.
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The double Oscar winner previously said becoming a mother later in life had allowed her to be more patient and present with her children.
She told Women’s Health UK: “I have my career that’s already established, so I’m not divided. I’m able to really sink in and be present with them and be a hands-on parent.”
Fans quickly congratulated the actress, with one writing: “You’re glowing, Hilary! Congratulations to you and your family.”
Swank made her film debut as Kimberly Hannah in 1992’s Buffy the Vampire Slayer, before landing her first major leading role in 1994’s The Next Karate Kid.
Swank’s career reached new heights in 1999 after her acclaimed portrayal of Brandon Teena in Boys Don’t Cry earned her the Academy Award and Golden Globe for Best Actress.
She won both awards again in 2004 for playing determined boxer Maggie Fitzgerald in Clint Eastwood’s Million Dollar Baby.