Hollywood actress Hilary Swank has announced she is expecting her third child at the age of 52.

The Million Dollar Baby star shared the news in a heartwarming family video on Instagram alongside her husband, Philip Schneider.

A glowing stick-figure baby appeared over Swank’s stomach as she joked about her next “project”.

She wrote: “A lot of people have been asking what project I’m doing next, this one releases in December.”

Swank and Schneider, 53, already share twins Aya and Ohm, who were born in 2023.

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