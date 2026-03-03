By Flaminia Luck

This is the moment Hillary Clinton stormed out of a Congressional hearing about her links to Jeffrey Epstein - after a photo was taken of her and shared online.

The First Lady was questioned alongside her husband Bill Clinton for around four-and-a-half hours each about their links to the late paedophile financier. Their closed-door interviews before the House Oversight Committee were taken under oath on Thursday and Friday. However, just an hour into the deposition, the former Presidential candidate became visibly annoyed and can be heard saying 'Oh for heaven's sake!' after being told someone had taken a photograph of her and published it online. “I’m done with this if you guys are doing that, I am done. You can hold me in contempt from now until the cows come home,” she said in footage released by the committee as she thumped the table with a clenched fist. While jabbing her finger at a speaker who is off-screen, she went on: “It doesn’t matter, we all are abiding by the same rules.” A woman's voice, thought to be that of Lauren Boebert, Republican representative for Colorado, who leaked the photo to Maga influencer, Benny Johnson, who posted it online, can be heard saying: “I can take that down.” Ms Clinton then says "I'm done", then walks away from the table.

Clinton pointing her finger at presumably Lauren Boebert, Republican representative for Colorado. Picture: House oversight committee

Ms Clinton, told the committee she never even recalled meeting Epstein. The Clintons' testimony came as politicians are trying to meet demands for a reckoning over Epstein, who killed himself in 2019 in New York while facing charges for sex trafficking and abusing underage girls. High-status men around the world have been forced into resignations because of revelations about their relationships with Epstein, but there are few signs in the US of serious legal consequences. Former president Bill Clinton said he first remembered meeting Epstein when he flew aboard the financier's private jet in 2002 for the Clintons' humanitarian work and they parted ways the year after. "There's nothing that I saw when I was around him that made me realise he was trafficking women," he told the committee. Epstein visited the White House numerous times during Clinton's presidency and there are photos of them shaking hands. Mr Clinton said he did not recall those interactions.

Picture: House oversight committee

In response to a Democratic member's questions about a photo that showed him in a pool with a woman whose face was redacted, the former president said he did not know the woman and did not engage in sexual activity with her. He said the photo was from a trip to Brunei for charitable work and a number of people in their travel party were swimming. He also said he was not aware that one young woman, who was ostensibly working as a masseuse and gave him a neck massage on one flight, was a victim of sexual abuse. Whether the subject was a note Mr Clinton wrote for Epstein's 50th birthday or their travel together for the Clinton Foundation, he described their relationship as little more than "cordial" and said Epstein provided his private jet for humanitarian trips in exchange for discussing politics and economics with him.

Bill Clinton asked about a photo in a pool during the Epstein deposition. Picture: DoJ

"We were friendly, but I didn't know him well enough to say we were friends," he said. He said he had once visited Epstein's townhouse in New York City, but said repeatedly he had never visited Epstein's private island or other properties. Asked by Republicans whether they had talked about young women or girls together, Mr Clinton responded emphatically: "No." The former president acknowledged he maintained a closer relationship with Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's former girlfriend and confidant. But he maintained that was largely because of close mutual connections. He also said "she has to be punished" for her conviction on sex trafficking charges. Mr Clinton made clear he believed it was important for anyone, including presidents, to come forward and testify to their knowledge of Epstein. He also shared how he and President Donald Trump had briefly discussed Epstein at a charity golf tournament more than 20 years ago. He said Mr Trump had never "said anything to me to make me think he was involved in anything improper with regard to Epstein," but also remarked that those two men had a falling-out over a real estate deal. Republican politicians left the deposition pointing to Mr Clinton's words and arguing that it showed there is no evidence that Mr Trump did anything wrong in his own relationship with Epstein. Democrats, meanwhile, said the testimony counters what Mr Trump has said more recently about why he and Epstein had a falling-out. The president has told reporters they had a disagreement because Epstein had hired people away from Mr Trump's Mar-a-Lago club in Florida.

Hillary Clinton speaks outside the Chappaqua Performing Arts Center, after testifying before U.S. House lawmakers as part of a congressional investigation into convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Picture: Alamy