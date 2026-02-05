Mrs Clinton and her husband Bill will go before lawmakers to testify on all they know about disgraced paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein as part of a US House of Representatives investigation

Hillary Clinton speaks during a rally outside the University of Pittsburgh's Cathedral of Learning November 7, 2016. Picture: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has hit back at Republican claims that she has not been engaging with their enquiries into Jeffrey Epstein.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Mrs Clinton and her husband Bill will go before lawmakers at the end of the month to testify on all they know about disgraced paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein as part of a US House of Representatives investigation. It comes after threats from Republicans to find the Democratic pair in contempt of Congress amid claims that they were refusing to appear before the House. Bill Clinton's relationship with Epstein has reemerged as a focal point for Republicans amid the push for a reckoning over Epstein, who killed himself in 2019 in a New York jail cell as he faced sex trafficking charges. Mr Clinton, like a bevvy of other high-powered men, had a well-documented relationship with Epstein in the late 1990s and early 2000s. He has not been accused of wrongdoing in his interactions with the late financier. Read more: King Charles heckled over Andrew and Epstein during royal walkabout in Essex Read more: Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie 'staying loyal' to parents Andrew and Fergie despite damning Epstein links

American financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein shaking hands with US President Bill Clinton at the White House in September 1992 with Ghislaine Maxwell at right. Picture: White House

Mrs Clinton has revealed that they had "told them what we know under oath" and had engaged with Republicans for six months on the investigation. She wrote on X: "They ignored all of it. They moved the goalposts and turned accountability into an exercise in distraction. "So let’s stop the games. If you want this fight, @RepJamesComer, let’s have it—in public. "You love to talk about transparency. There’s nothing more transparent than a public hearing, cameras on. "We will be there." After the Clintons were both subpoenaed in August by the House Oversight Committee, their attorney tried to argue against the validity of the subpoena. However, as Representative James Comer, the chair of the House Oversight Committee, threatened to begin contempt of Congress proceedings, they started negotiating towards a compromise.

Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., speaks during the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee markup on contempt of Congress resolutions for Bill and Hillary Clinton for failing to comply with the committee's subpoena. Picture: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images