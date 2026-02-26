Hillary Clinton is testifying to the US House Oversight Committee investigating the Jeffrey Epstein case. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Hillary Clinton has urged US politicians to ask Donald Trump questions about paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein under oath.

She shared her full opening statement as she was called to testify before a US congressional committee investigating the Jeffrey Epstein case. She said that the committee of "elected officials" owed it to the public to “get to the bottom” of reports that the US Department of Justice withheld FBI interviews in which a survivor accuses President Trump of “heinous crimes." She also said she had no information about ⁠the ⁠criminal activities of ‌Jeffrey Epstein and his associates. "I had no idea about their criminal activities. I do not recall ever encountering Mr Epstein," she said.

A motorcade of government cars arrives at the entrance to the Chappaqua Performing Arts Center where Bill and Hillary Clinton are giving evidence. Picture: Alamy

During her evidence, she called the Epstein case an ‘institutional failure’ and accused the Trump administration of "abandoning survivors". She said: "I have spent my life advocating for women and girls. "If you are new to this issue, let me tell you: Jeffrey Epstein was a heinous individual, but he's far from alone. "This is not a one-off tabloid sensation or a political scandal. It's a global scourge with an unimaginable human toll." She said there had been an "institutional failure designed to protect one political party and one public official. "My heart breaks for the survivors. And I am furious on their behalf," she says.

Her deposition was briefly halted after a photograph was published of her on social media. The image, posted to X, reportedly broke chamber rules and brought proceedings to a pause as officials worked to establish where the photo came from. It was posted by Benny Johnson, a right-wing political commentator and Youtuber, who said he was sent the image by Republican Representative Lauren Boebert.

