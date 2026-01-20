Gabriel Basso, who played Trump-ally, says actors should not comment on politics - as Ron Howard and Glenn Close speak against MAGA politics of Netflix film's subject

Glenn Close played JD Vance's grandmother Bonnie in Hillbilly Elegy. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Ron Howard and Glenn Close, who respectively directed and starred in Hillbilly Elegy, have distanced themselves from JD Vance, the subject of the Netflix film.

Gabriel Basso, who played the now-vice president, has, however, said that actors should not be commenting on politics, in an admonishment to his co-stars. The movie, released in 2020, followed the vice president’s 2016 memoir from his tough upbringing to his graduation from Yale and marriage to Usha Chilukuri, who was played by Freida Pinto.

Amy Adams played the mother of JD Vance, played here by Owen Asztalos. Picture: Alamy

Vance was played by Gabriel Basso, Amy Adams played his heroin-addicted mother Bev, and Close was Vance’s grandmother Bonnie, who struggled to hold the Ohio family together. Hillbilly Elegy was a hit book and made a name for Vance as an American Dream success story, while the film was also number one on Netflix. However, upon filming, there was little indication that Vance had ambitions that could one day see him move into politics and become a fierce ally of Donald Trump.

JD Vance has gone on to become vice president of the US. Picture: Alamy

Gabriel Basso as Vance. Picture: Alamy

Howard, who worked with Vance for the film, said he was “surprised and concerned” that he had become a staunch Republican and MAGA cheerleader. "We didn't talk a lot of politics when we were making the movie because I was interested in Vance's upbringing and that survival tale,” Howard told Deadline. “That's what we mostly focused on.” The director added: “However, based on the conversations that we had during that time, I just have to say I'm very surprised and disappointed by much of the rhetoric that I'm reading and hearing. “People do change, and I assume that's the case. When we spoke around the time that I knew him, he was not involved in politics or claimed to be particularly interested." Vance joined Mr Trump on the Republican ticket in 2024 and is a favourite to run for the White House himself next time around.