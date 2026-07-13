It comes following decades of campaigning from families of who died in the 1989 disaster

The bill will return to the Commons on Tuesday. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

Sir Keir Starmer has pushed through the awaited Hillsborough Law after years of delays and back-and-forth discussions.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Public Office (Accountability) Bill will clear its final hurdle in the House of Commons on Tuesday which comes after consultations with families of victims and campaigners. The bill is tabled to prevent future cover-ups similar to the one that followed the deaths of 97 Liverpool supporters in 1989, and strengthen support for families seeking justice after major disasters. The Prime Minister made the legislation one of Labour’s defining manifesto commitments in 2024, he promised to introduce legislation before the next anniversary of the Hillsborough stadium disaster. Read more: 'I'm a victim, Starmer is right to cut jury trials', says caller Vicki Read more: Starmer gifted personalised revolver and ammo by Turkish President but it must be decommissioned before arriving in UK

The Hillsborough Disaster in 1989. Picture: Alamy

But the promise was delayed after ministers clashed with campaigners over how it should be applied to the intelligence services. The Government amendments tabled for the debate later today are expected to focus on the national security element of the Bill. Amendments will mean sensitive information relating to the UK’s national security can be disclosed to inquiries and other investigations securely and appropriately. Sir Keir said: "This landmark law is a tribute to the incredible families and campaigners who have spent decades and decades fighting to get justice for their loved ones.

Margaret Aspinall, the mother of 18-year-old James Aspinall, spoke of her delight after. Picture: Alamy

"They suffered unimaginable grief, and never gave up. If it wasn’t for their dedication, Hillsborough Law would never have happened. "This will make sure nobody else has to suffer like they did. I am proud to bring back this bill, delivering a law not just for the 97 but a law for everyone." A landmark inquest ruled in 2016 that those who died in the Hillsbrough Disaster were unlawfully killed, and that the behaviour of Liverpool fans played no part in the tragedy, contrary to the false reports of some police officers.\ The bill was scheduled to pass the key Report Stage in the House of Commons in January but was delayed again amid concerns its “duty of candour" element was being watered down to protect security services such as MI5 and MI6. Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary David Lammy added: "The return of the Hillsborough Law to Parliament today is a historic moment for our country and a lasting tribute to the 97, their families and campaigners.

Sir Keir Starmer speaking with Ms Aspinall during a meeting last year. Picture: Alamy