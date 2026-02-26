The parents of two teenage girls killed in the Hillsborough disaster have said they welcome a promise from a chief constable to correct the record relating to their deaths.

Victoria Hicks, 15, and her 19-year-old sister Sarah were among the 97 Liverpool supporters who died following the Hillsborough disaster at the FA Cup semi-final on April 15 1989.

Their parents, Jenni and Trevor Hicks, have been campaigning to correct official court records – which wrongly state the sisters lost consciousness within 30 seconds and died a short time later.

The Hillsborough Independent Panel report, published in 2012, and new inquests, which concluded the victims were unlawfully killed, found the suggestion victims lost consciousness within seconds was flawed.

But records cannot be officially corrected without the consent of South Yorkshire Police (SYP).On Thursday, a spokesman for Mr and Ms Hicks said they had met Chief Constable Lauren Poultney, who confirmed she had instructed the force’s legal team to proceed with a statement in open court acknowledging that earlier court findings should be corrected.

Ms Hicks, who is originally from Yorkshire but now lives in Liverpool, said: “This is the first time we have sat down with a chief constable and been told directly that steps will be taken to correct the record about our daughters.

