11 missing, including children and baby, after boat capsized by hippo
11 people, including a number of children and a baby, are missing after a boat was capsized by a hippo.
The incident happened on Saturday morning on the Sassandra River in Buyo, in the Ivory Coast.
A government official said 14 people were onboard the boat when it capsized.
Myss Belmonde Dogo, the West African nation's minister for national cohesion and solidarity, said there are currently only three survivors from the incident - with 11 still unaccounted for.
A "search continues in hopes of finding missing victims" said added.
Common river hippopotamuses are native to sub-Saharan Africa.
They live in waterways like rivers, lakes, swamps, and estuaries. These semi-aquatic mammals can be found in various African countries, with populations in both East and West Africa.
Hippos are considered the second largest land mammal, smaller only than elephants, according to the IFAW.
The average male hippo can weigh around 3,200 kilograms, while females usually weigh 30% less.
They’re typically 3.5 metres long and 1.5 metres tall.
Their jaws can open to 180 degrees and bite down with three times the strength of a lion.