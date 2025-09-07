11 people, including a number of children and a baby, are missing after a boat was capsized by a hippo.

The incident happened on Saturday morning on the Sassandra River in Buyo, in the Ivory Coast.

A government official said 14 people were onboard the boat when it capsized.

Myss Belmonde Dogo, the West African nation's minister for national cohesion and solidarity, said there are currently only three survivors from the incident - with 11 still unaccounted for.

A "search continues in hopes of finding missing victims" said added.

