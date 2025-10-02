Historic parks and gardens play a “crucial” role for UK growth, health and climate action – but are at risk from proposed changes to planning rules. Picture: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Historic parks and gardens play a “crucial” role for UK growth, health and climate action – but are at risk from proposed changes to planning rules, a charity has warned.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A report from the Gardens Trust, a national charity with statutory responsibility to protect and conserve historic designed landscapes, is calling for greater investment and action to protect what it calls the country’s green “crown jewels” of parks, parkland, cemeteries and gardens. The charity also warned the Government is set to launch a consultation on removing a number of statutory consultees from the planning process – organisations that have to be approached in development applications – in England, including the Gardens Trust. Designed landscapes are a key part of towns and countryside, with more than 1,700 given listed status through inclusion on the register of parks and gardens of special historic interest, the report said. They would be at threat from developers, housebuilders and highways construction if local planning authorities no longer have to consult the Gardens Trust when considering applications affecting sites on the register, the charity said. Read more: Trump visit flags replaced as 'wrong shade of red' costing taxpayer £50,000 Read more: ‘Hatred is rising again': Starmer vows to keep Jewish community safe after Manchester synagogue attack

A view of a tombstone at the London Highgate Cemetery. Picture: Rasid Necati Aslim/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Protected historic designed landscapes range from the gardens at Hampton Court Palace, Chatsworth in Derbyshire and Sissinghurst in Kent, to Birkenhead Park in Merseyside, Highgate Cemetery in London and Stoney Road Allotments in Coventry. The report from the Gardens Trust warns more than 90 per cent of people are concerned the Government’s plan to build 1.5 million new homes could threaten local open green space. It highlights the value of parks and gardens in saving around £111 million a year in NHS costs and the boost to tourism, with around £2 billion spent in them by overseas visitors in 2023. Historic gardens, parks and parklands provide habitat for threatened species of lichen, bees and other wildlife in ancient trees, grasslands and lakes. They can help communities cope with worsening climate change as they store carbon, counter urban heat and help drain away surface water to prevent flooding.