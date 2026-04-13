Sir Adrian Fulford said that Axel Rudakubana’s parents were at fault in not reporting his escalating behaviour and state agencies failed to manage the risk the teenager clearly represented

Chair Sir Adrian Fulford sitting inside the hearing room at Liverpool Town Hall, Liverpool, ahead of publication of the findings of the inquiry into the knife attack by Axel Rudakubana. Picture: Alamy

By Rebecca Henrys

History would have taken a different course and the deadly Southport attack stopped if the killer’s parents and state agents had acted sooner, Sir Adrian Fulford has said.

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Sir Adrian said his two “principal conclusions” were that Axel Rudakubana’s parents were at fault in not reporting his escalating behaviour and state agencies including those in health, education and policing, failed to manage the risk the teenager clearly represented. Had they done so, Sir Adrian said it was “highly likely” the attack would not have occurred. “History simply would have taken a different course,” he said. “As I have already indicated but I repeat, this terrible event could have been and should have been prevented.” Read more: Southport inquiry blames killer's parents for failing to prevent attack Read more: Southport survivor pleads for round-ended kitchen knives to become norm

Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Southport stabbings suspect Axel Rudakubana, 18, shouting from the dock as he appeared at Liverpool Crown Court, for his sentencing hearing. Picture: Alamy

“While the sole immediate cause of death was unlawful killing by the perpetrator, the attack that led to the deaths was preventable.” Sir Adrian said earlier intervention by schools, health workers or police would have revealed Rudakubana’s fascination with violence sooner and it would have been better understood. He continued: “This in turn would have revealed earlier criminal acts committed or in preparation by the perpetrator leading to significant criminal justice and counter-terrorism interventions.” The killer’s father, Alphonse, and mother Laetitia Muzayire, had failed to stand up to their son or set boundaries and though Sir Adrian recognised they had struggled to deal with him, they also bore “considerable blame”. He added: “However, they had knowledge that he had purchased some weapons, and they knew he had tried to leave the house to carry out some form of attack at his old school just one week prior to the fatal attack, when there was a real risk that he was armed with a weapon. “They also knew of empty knife packaging once the perpetrator left the family home on the day of the fatal attack.”

File court artist drawing by Elizabeth Cook dated 01/08/24 of 17-year-old Axel Rudakubana (centre) covering his face as he appeared in the dock at Liverpool Crown Court. Picture: Alamy