Britain is set for a hit-and-miss mix of sunshine and showers as unsettled weather is set to roll in over the bank holiday weekend.

The Met Office are warning of “a mixture of rain and sunshine for many” - putting potential barbecue plans at risk.

"On Saturday there will be some warm spells of sunshine but an increasing risk of heavy downpours moving up from the south, particularly through the afternoon and into the evening," said meteorologist Greg Dewhurst.

The best of the sunshine will be felt across London, with temperatures around 22C-23C, before they sink back down to the annual averages of around 15C to 16C in the south and 10C-15C in the north.

The fair weather follows highs of 25.4C recorded on Friday at both Heathrow Airport and Kew Gardens in London - making areas of southern England hotter than 23C Tenerife.

"Temperatures are starting to come down but in the sunnier moments it is still above average for the time of year," said Mr Dewhurst.

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