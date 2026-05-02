Hit-and-miss mix of sunshine and showers to disrupt run of fair weather
The bank holiday weekend weather is a mixed bag of weather - even including threats of thunderstorms in some areas
Britain is set for a hit-and-miss mix of sunshine and showers as unsettled weather is set to roll in over the bank holiday weekend.
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The Met Office are warning of “a mixture of rain and sunshine for many” - putting potential barbecue plans at risk.
"On Saturday there will be some warm spells of sunshine but an increasing risk of heavy downpours moving up from the south, particularly through the afternoon and into the evening," said meteorologist Greg Dewhurst.
The best of the sunshine will be felt across London, with temperatures around 22C-23C, before they sink back down to the annual averages of around 15C to 16C in the south and 10C-15C in the north.
The fair weather follows highs of 25.4C recorded on Friday at both Heathrow Airport and Kew Gardens in London - making areas of southern England hotter than 23C Tenerife.
"Temperatures are starting to come down but in the sunnier moments it is still above average for the time of year," said Mr Dewhurst.
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"We are seeing a change to more unsettled weather at the same time.”
The capital isn't the only place set for sunshine, with sunny swathes in the Midlands, northern England and East Anglia.
Elsewhere, it's set to cloud over, bringing rain that is “heavy and potentially thundery” through central and southern England as well as south Wales- with “rumbles of thunder and some heavy downpours" potentially causing from tricky travel conditions later in the day.
Sunday is set to be unpredictable, but Mr Dewhurst highlighting South Wales, parts of Devon and Cornwall and parts of London and the south-east as the most likely zones for showers to develop.
Met Office deputy chief forecaster Mark Sidaway said: “Bank holiday Monday will remain changeable, with lingering cloud and scattered showers across southern and central areas, but these should be lighter and fewer than over the weekend.”