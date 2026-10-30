Hit-and-run driver admits killing woman and her two dogs in East London crash just three days before Christmas
Dantay Roche had been driving at 61mph in a 30mph zone when he hit Marie Theobald
Enjoy your favourite LBC shows with ad-free Catch Up, weekly competition entries and an exclusive newsletter. Subscribe to LBC Catch Up Plus from £4.99 a month
A driver has admitted causing the death of a woman and her two dogs after hitting them at more than twice the speed limit in east London days before Christmas.
Listen to this article
Dantay Roche, 24, pleaded guilty at the Old Bailey to causing death by dangerous driving, criminal damage, and causing death while driving uninsured.
Marie Theobald, 48, was crossing Manford Way in Chigwell with her Maltese dogs at around 5pm on 22 December 2023 when she was struck by a white Seat Leon.
Police said Roche had been driving at 61mph in a 30mph zone.
Despite the efforts of paramedics and London’s Air Ambulance, Ms Theobald was pronounced dead at the scene.
Ms Theobald's dogs, Riley and Honey, also died in the collision.
Read more: Police probe Andrew's Balmoral visits with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell
Read more: Man, 24, found guilty of murdering girlfriend's three-month-old son after 'snapping' when baby wouldn't stop crying
The car was later found abandoned in nearby Stevens Way with significant damage.
CCTV showed the driver and a passenger inspecting the vehicle before leaving the area, police said.
Roche, of Tine Road, Chigwell, handed himself in to Ilford Police Station the following day.
Detective Inspector Mark Braithwaite said Roche had “never provided an explanation” for his driving, adding that he had made the “cowardly decision” to leave the scene.
Ms Theobald’s family described her as a “loving mother, daughter, sister, niece and friend” who would “do anything for anyone”.
“The dogs Riley and Honey were much loved members of the family. They adored Marie as she adored them. May they all rest in perfect peace together," they added.
Roche was remanded in custody and is due to be sentenced at the Old Bailey on 25 January 2027.