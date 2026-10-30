A driver has admitted causing the death of a woman and her two dogs after hitting them at more than twice the speed limit in east London days before Christmas.

Dantay Roche, 24, pleaded guilty at the Old Bailey to causing death by dangerous driving, criminal damage, and causing death while driving uninsured.

Marie Theobald, 48, was crossing Manford Way in Chigwell with her Maltese dogs at around 5pm on 22 December 2023 when she was struck by a white Seat Leon.

Police said Roche had been driving at 61mph in a 30mph zone.

Despite the efforts of paramedics and London’s Air Ambulance, Ms Theobald was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ms Theobald's dogs, Riley and Honey, also died in the collision.

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