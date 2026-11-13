Aleksanders Dolars struck 12-year-old Keaton Slater before speeding away and abandoning his car in Coventry in 2024

Aleksanders Dolars (L) killed Keaton Slater in a hit and run crash in Coventry in 2024. Picture: PA

By Issy Clarke

A man who killed a 12-year-old in a hit-and-run crash before fleeing to Latvia has been jailed.

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Judge Kristina Montgomery KC told Dolars his “grossly excessive speed made a collision with Keaton unavoidable”. She said: “When your car struck Keaton, it projected him into parked cars, likely killing him instantly. “You must have known you had struck a pedestrian and you must have realised he would be gravely injured, but you did not stop or even slow down, you sped away and abandoned your car some seven-and-a-half miles away. “His injuries were catastrophic and fatal.” The judge told the defendant, who looked straight ahead in the dock, wearing a white shirt and black trousers, he would have to serve two-thirds of his sentence before he was entitled to be released on licence. He has also been banned from driving for 10 years upon his release from prison.

Coventry skyline view of the Holy Trinity church from the top of Coventry cathedral. Picture: eye35.pix/Alamy

West Midlands Police said in a statement after the hearing that Aleksanders was driving a black BMW at more than 70mph when he struck Keaton, who was trying to cross the road, shortly after 4.30pm. He drove off and the car was found abandoned more than six miles away about 20 minutes later. His parents issued a written statement through West Midlands Police, reading: “For two years, we have struggled to come to terms with Keaton’s death while also having to live with the devastating feeling that justice has not been done. “We have had to endure the heartbreak of losing our son while waiting, hoping and fighting for accountability. “There have been days when the pain has felt unbearable, and days when it has been difficult to see a way forward. “Keaton should have been here. He should have been growing up, making memories, laughing, dreaming and living his life. Instead, we have had to learn to live in a world without him."

Dolars, who was extradited from Latvia to face criminal proceedings when laws changed in July this year, pleaded guilty at the same court in September. Picture: PA