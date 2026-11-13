Man who killed boy, 12, in hit-and-run crash before fleeing to Latvia jailed for 9 years
Aleksanders Dolars struck 12-year-old Keaton Slater before speeding away and abandoning his car in Coventry in 2024
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A man who killed a 12-year-old in a hit-and-run crash before fleeing to Latvia has been jailed.
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Aleksanders Dolars was sentenced to 9 years and 4 months behind bars for causing death by dangerous driving.
Dolars, 23, struck 12-year-old Keaton Slater before speeding away and abandoning his car in Coventry in 2024.
The force of the collision in Coventry in June 2024 threw Keaton Slater into two parked cars, “likely killing him instantly”, Warwick Crown Court heard on Friday.
Dolars, who was extradited from Latvia to face criminal proceedings when laws changed in July this year, pleaded guilty at the same court in September.
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Judge Kristina Montgomery KC told Dolars his “grossly excessive speed made a collision with Keaton unavoidable”.
She said: “When your car struck Keaton, it projected him into parked cars, likely killing him instantly.
“You must have known you had struck a pedestrian and you must have realised he would be gravely injured, but you did not stop or even slow down, you sped away and abandoned your car some seven-and-a-half miles away.
“His injuries were catastrophic and fatal.”
The judge told the defendant, who looked straight ahead in the dock, wearing a white shirt and black trousers, he would have to serve two-thirds of his sentence before he was entitled to be released on licence.
He has also been banned from driving for 10 years upon his release from prison.
West Midlands Police said in a statement after the hearing that Aleksanders was driving a black BMW at more than 70mph when he struck Keaton, who was trying to cross the road, shortly after 4.30pm.
He drove off and the car was found abandoned more than six miles away about 20 minutes later.
His parents issued a written statement through West Midlands Police, reading: “For two years, we have struggled to come to terms with Keaton’s death while also having to live with the devastating feeling that justice has not been done.
“We have had to endure the heartbreak of losing our son while waiting, hoping and fighting for accountability.
“There have been days when the pain has felt unbearable, and days when it has been difficult to see a way forward.
“Keaton should have been here. He should have been growing up, making memories, laughing, dreaming and living his life. Instead, we have had to learn to live in a world without him."
Detective Chief Inspector Sam Lewis, who led the investigation, said after the hearing: “Keaton should have had his life ahead of him, but the selfish and reckless actions of Aleksanders took this away from him.
“Aleksanders was speeding at an excessive level and would have known the impact of the collision.
"He could have sought to help Keaton but instead fled, leaving him to die and his family to deal with an unimaginable amount of grief and pain.
“Everyone that has heard Keaton’s story has been determined to do everything possible to catch the person responsible.
“This has been a complex investigation but we’ve always remained resolute and bonded by the belief that we would ensure Aleksanders was convicted for his appalling actions.”