A man has died after a suspected hit-and-run which saw four teenagers arrested on suspicion of murder.

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Police say his family is being supported by specialist officers.

Police found Matthew Weller, 44, with serious injuries at the junction of Blackburn Road and Birch Street. Despite the best efforts of paramedics, he was pronounced dead shortly afterwards in hospital.

Emergency services attended the scene after reports that a pedestrian had been struck by a Volkswagen Passat, which had failed to stop at the scene in Accrington town centre on Wednesday evening.

An investigation was launched, and a VW Passat was found abandoned and has since been recovered for examination.

Four males, three aged 17 from Accrington and one aged 18 from Blackburn, have been arrested on suspicion of murder. All four suspects remain in custody.

Detective Superintendent of Lancashire Police, Mark Dickinson, said: "We have made good progress and while we have now made a number of arrests our investigation is very much ongoing.

"Our dedicated team of officers are continuing to carry out enquiries in the area so please approach them if you have any information or concerns.

"I would again ask any witnesses we haven’t already spoken to or anybody with mobile phone footage, CCTV or dash-cam from the area around Birch Street to make contact with my team.

"I am also still keen to hear from anyone who saw the VW Passat following the incident or who may have any CCTV or Ring doorbell footage from the area around Barden Road and Lynton Road where it was found abandoned.

"I know that people in the community are shocked by last night’s events but please rest assured that we are doing all we can to establish what has happened and to find those responsible for this man’s death."