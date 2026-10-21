Disney+ and Hulu confirmed the reboot on Wednesday

The cast from season five of the hit show. Picture: FOX/Getty

By Georgia Rowe

Glee, the hit musical comedy-drama television series, is set to return in a reboot, streaming services Disney+ and Hulu announced on Wednesday.

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"It's official, Glee is returning," the platforms said in a joint Instagram post, though they provided no additional details about the project or its release timeline. The reboot revives Ryan Murphy's television series, which premiered on Fox in 2009 and ran for six seasons through 2015. Set in Lima, Ohio, the show followed members of a high school glee club as they navigated adolescence, friendships and personal challenges. The series featured a cast that combined established actors and emerging talent, including Lea Michele, Cory Monteith, Matthew Morrison, Jane Lynch and Darren Criss. Read more: Bless the rains...and the arenas! Africa hitmakers Toto to embark on 50th anniversary UK tour Read more: Apu returns to The Simpsons nine years after race row - with Indian-American cast as new voice actor

Glee became a cultural phenomenon, earning Golden Globe awards for best television series, comedy or musical, in 2010 and 2011. The show was known for its wide-ranging musical performances, covering songs such as Journey's Don't Stop Believin', Michael Jackson's Smooth Criminal and Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody, while also popularising mash-up numbers that blended multiple songs into a single performance. Since the announcement, two Glee stars have made social media posts that seem to confirm they are set to make a return to the hit show: Heather Morris, who plays Brittany Pierce, and Chord Overstreet, who plays Sam Evans. Morris wrote that Brittany was "alive and well" and "back for more", while Overstreet simply said: "Reunited and it feels so good".