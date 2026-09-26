Historian Harald Sandner has challenged the long-held belief that Adolf Hitler’s half-niece, Geli Raubal, died by suicide

The 23-year-old was found killed by a gunshot wound whilst at Hitler’s Munich apartment in September 1931. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Bell

A historian has challenged the long-held belief that Adolf Hitler’s half-niece died by suicide, as records may show she was found dead while Hitler was still in Munich.

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Geli Raubal was found killed by a gunshot wound whilst at Hitler’s Munich apartment in September 1931. Police later concluded that the 23-year-old had taken her own life using Hitler’s Walther pistol. However, historian Harald Sandner says that documents held in Munich’s city archives contradict the established timeline, according to The Times and Der Spiegel. Sandner says that two death notices and a death-register entry indicate that Raubal’s body was discovered at 10.15 am on Friday 18 September 1931. Read more: Birthplace of Adolf Hitler reopens as police station in bid to deter Neo-Nazis Read more: Hitler's secret genetic sexual disorder revealed following DNA analysis

Geli Raubal, niece of Adolf Hitler, who was believed to have committed suicide in 1931. Picture: Alamy

This is a day earlier than the official account, which would place Hitler in the city at the time, rather than in Nuremberg, where he was believed to have been when Raubal’s body was found. Sandner told The Times: “The five-page official report from the Munich police headquarters, dated to September 28, 1931, has been taken at face value for nearly a century by academic historians and large media outlets such as the [public broadcaster] ZDF. “For generations, people simply copied this version off each other. My research exposes this document as a historical work of deception and shows precisely 62 mistakes, lies and deliberate manipulations by [officials] in the justice system and functionaries who were close to the Nazi party, to formally conclude the case in Hitler’s favour.”

Police at the time concluded that she had taken her own life using Hitler’s Walther pistol. Picture: Alamy