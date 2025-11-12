The dictator “would have almost certainly have sent himself to the gas chambers” if he had seen his own genetic results, an expert said.

Hitler in 1928/29. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

Adolf Hitler had a sexual disorder he hid from the world for his entire life - but it has now been revealed following an astonishing analysis of his DNA.

The sample of the Nazi dictator's DNA was reportedly retrieved in 1945 from the blood-stained sofa in the Führerbunker, where Hitler took his own life. Colonel Roswell P Rosengren of the US Army, a press officer for General Eisenhower, is thought to have grabbed the cloth from Hitler's deathbed. Eighty years on, an analysis of Hitler's genome found on the cloth has blown the lid wide open into his sexual development. The research, set to be published in a scientific journal, has revealed that Hitler had Kallmann syndrome. This genetic disorder hinders the standard progression of puberty as well as the development of sexual organs, and may have had an impact on his testosterone levels.

Hitler's Bunker in the Chancellery, Berlin, known as the Führerbunker. Picture: Alamy