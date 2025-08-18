By Ella Bennett

Shocking footage shows the moment a 'hitman' on a motorbike opens fire on an east London restaurant, leaving a nine-year-old girl with life-changing injuries.

On May 29, 2024, at 9.19pm, outside a bustling Dalston restaurant, a gunman pulled up on a stolen Ducati Monster and opened fire six times. One of those bullets lodged in the brain of a young girl as she ate ice cream with her family – the other rounds struck three men. All four were taken to hospital for emergency, life-saving surgery. Detectives are now offering a financial reward of up to £15,000 for information that leads to the identification, arrest of and prosecution the man who fired the weapon. Read more: Man guilty of four counts of attempted murder over east London gangland shooting that left girl, 9, fighting for life Read more: Hit-and-run driver who killed pregnant care worker's unborn baby jailed for 13 years

The appeal for information on the gunman comes after a man involved in the shooting has been found guilty of attempted murder. Javon Riley, 33, was found guilty of the attempted murder of three men, as well as causing grievous bodily harm to nine-year-old. Riley did not shoot the gun but played a key role in orchestrating and implementing a plan intended to end the lives of rival members of an organised crime network. Detectives discovered that Riley scoped the area where the shooting took place over several days.

Javon Riley was involved in the Hackney gangland shooting and was found guilty of four counts of attempted murder. Picture: Met Police

Evidence showed that he sat at a bar opposite the restaurant – sipping a pina colada as he studied the flow of traffic in Kingsland Road – calculating what was needed for the gunman to successfully carry out the shooting. On the evening of the incident, Riley drove from north London in a stolen car and travelled past the restaurant on several occasions to ensure that the intended targets were present. After the shooting, Riley was instrumental in ensuring the shooter evaded capture, transferring him from the scene as well as disposing of the firearm. Riley will be sentenced on Friday, 12 September at the Old Bailey. Both the gun and gunman are yet to be found. The Ducati Monster used in the shooting had a white body, red chassis and red wheels. In 2021 it was stolen from a Wembley property and at the time of the shooting, was displaying the registration plates DP21 OXY. It has since been recovered and is believed to have links to Nunhead. If anyone has information relating to this incident, please contact the Met via 101, quoting 8082/29MAY24 or 01/402921/24. All information shared will be taken in confidence. People can also get in touch through independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 – all information shared here remains anonymous.