A “game-changing” injection to prevent HIV is set to be approved for use in England and Wales.

In guidance published today (Friday, October 17), the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) recommended the injection for adults and young people at risk of HIV who are unable to take oral PrEP.

This form of HIV prevention therapy, known as PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis), is typically taken by HIV-negative people to reduce their risk of infection.

The long-acting cabotegravir (CAB-LA) injection, administered every two months, will offer an alternative to the daily pills currently used to protect against the virus.

The rollout of this drug, which the Health Secretary has called “game-changing”, will begin around three months after Nice publishes its final guidance later this year.

"For vulnerable people who are unable to take other methods of HIV prevention, this represents hope," Wes Streeting said.

"We're making real progress on HIV, with PrEP use up by 8% this year, and our ambition goes even further. England will be the first country to end HIV transmissions by 2030, and this breakthrough treatment is another powerful tool in our arsenal to reach that crucial goal."

More than 111,000 people accessed PrEP in sexual health clinics in England during 2024, according to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), a 7% increase over the previous year.

Helen Knight, director of medicines evaluation at Nice said while HIV "remains a serious public health challenge, but we now have powerful tools to prevent new infections".

"Around 1,000 people in England cannot have daily oral PrEP due to medical contraindications or other barriers which is why this injection offers an effective option for this community," she said.

Up to 1,000 people are expected to benefit from the new treatment in England per year, according to Nice.