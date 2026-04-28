Conditions inside the category B prison have been described as “inhumane”.

Crisis-hit HMP Wandsworth most overcrowded prison in the country. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Scandal-hit HMP Wandsworth is the most overcrowded prison in the country, data shows.

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The Victorian jail is holding 62% more people than it is designed for, according to figures from the Ministry of Justice. Wandsworth, one of the largest prisons in the UK, currently has 1,444 inmates when it should only hold 894. Conditions inside the category B prison have been described as “inhumane”. The chaos at the south-west London prison has been laid bare through a series of high-profile incidents in recent years. Read more: Boy, 16, dies after being found unresponsive at young offender institution Read more: AI chatbots could be Introduced at HMP Wandsworth after prisoner release blunders

Conditions inside the category B prison have been described as “inhumane”. Picture: Alamy

According to the Howard League for Penal Reform, Category B prisons tend to be the most overcrowded, with a “constantly churning population”. Prisons fit more people in by cramming two inmates into single cells, or three into cells intended for only two people. According to the latest available figures from March, Wandsworth is closely followed by HMP Leeds (61% more prisoners than it is designed for) and HMP Durham (59%). In September 2023, former soldier Daniel Khalife, later found guilty of spying for Iran, escaped from prison by clinging to the underside of a food delivery truck.

He was caught on a canal towpath by a plainclothes detective days later. The mistaken release of Algerian national Brahim Kaddour-Cherif put HMP Wandsworth back in the headlines last year. Also in 2025, former Wandsworth prison officer Linda De Sousa Abreu was jailed for 15 months after having sex with an inmate in a cell. Footage of the activity was widely shared on social media. The prison was put into special measures in 2024 as one of 10 jails issued with an urgent notice to improve since November 2022.

The prison was put into special measures in 2024. Picture: Alamy