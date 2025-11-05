Surrey Police is appealing for help to find 35-year-old William Smith, who goes by the name Billy, after he was released in error from HMP Wandsworth on Monday November 3.

Smith was sentenced to 45 months for multiple fraud offences at Croydon Crown Court on Monday, during which he appeared via a live video link from HMP Wandsworth.

He is described as White, bald, and clean shaven.

Smith was last seen wearing a navy long sleeve jumper with the Nike brand ‘tick’ across the front in white, navy blue tracksuit bottoms with a Nike ‘tick’ in white on the left pocket, and black trainers.

Smith has links to Woking but could be anywhere in Surrey.

