Police launch manhunt after HMP Wandsworth release another prisoner in error
Surrey Police is hunting for the man who was released in error
Surrey Police is appealing for help to find 35-year-old William Smith, who goes by the name Billy, after he was released in error from HMP Wandsworth on Monday November 3.
Smith was sentenced to 45 months for multiple fraud offences at Croydon Crown Court on Monday, during which he appeared via a live video link from HMP Wandsworth.
He is described as White, bald, and clean shaven.
Smith was last seen wearing a navy long sleeve jumper with the Nike brand ‘tick’ across the front in white, navy blue tracksuit bottoms with a Nike ‘tick’ in white on the left pocket, and black trainers.
Smith has links to Woking but could be anywhere in Surrey.
The news comes one the same day it was revealed an Algerian man, 24, was accidentally released from HMP Wandsworth on Wednesday last week.
The name of the man mistakenly released has been confirmed by sources as Brahim Kaddour-Cherif.
He most recently appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court in September on a charge of failing to comply with sex offender requirements.
The Metropolitan Police was only informed at lunchtime on Tuesday this week that he was missing.