By Danielle Desouza

HMRC has admitted it uses artificial intelligence (AI) to spy on taxpayers’ social media posts.

The tax authority inspects the financial records of workers, as well as delving into their spending habits and tax returns to look for evidence of cheating – as well as posts on the internet. A spokesperson said the tools were only deployed for social media monitoring in criminal investigations with “robust safeguards in place”. It is understood this has been the case for several years, and all uses of the controversial technology by the tax office are above board, in terms of the law. The tools used to examine social media in criminal cases exist alongside Connect - a separate IT system used by HMRC to examine financial data for routine tax investigation. The Connect system was developed over a decade ago. Read more: Wikipedia loses High Court challenge against UK Online Safety Act verification rules Read more: Harry and Meghan agree 'first look' multi-year tv and film project deal with Netflix

Compliance officers working at HMRC have also been given AI assistants which are used to look through data. Ministers think this will make the department better at spotting potential tax evasion. However, there are concerns HMRC could use AI for other means in future. Bob Blackman, a senior Conservative MP, said: "If they suddenly start taking legal action against individuals based on that, it seems draconian and very challenging – to put it mildly.

