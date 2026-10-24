The letters could be extended to people who earn £200,000 or more a year or have assets worth above £2m, it is reported

The UK's tax authority has issued hundreds of letters in recent weeks to well-off taxpayers . Picture: Rosemary Roberts/Alamy

By Issy Clarke

HM Revenue & Customs has sent hundreds of letters to billionaires demanding detailed information about their financial arrangements, as experts warn the requests could be extended to around 850,000 of the richest people in the UK.

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One billionaire recipient suggested the letters would encourage more wealthy residents to vacate the UK. Picture: Ceri Breeze/Alamy

It also requests a meeting with the recipient. The letter adds: “We may still need to carry out compliance checks on your tax returns. However, speaking with you first may help avoid this.” It suggests a meeting agenda could involve discussion of "sources of wealth" and an "overview of your wider affairs, including entities you control, such as trusts, corporates, or partnerships or family office arrangements ("your tax affairs")." One billionaire recipient suggested the letters would encourage more wealthy residents to vacate the UK.

It follows the recent departures of several British billionaires including Indian steel magnate Lakshmi Mittal (pictured). Picture: PA Images/Alamy

It follows the recent departures of several British billionaires including Indian steel magnate Lakshmi Mittal and hedge fund tycoon Chris Rokos. On Saturday former Goldman Sachs boss, Michael Sherwood, who now sits on the board of banking giant Revolut, became the latest billionaire to flee the UK, citing the rising tax burden. An HMRC spokesperson told LBC: “We want to help all customers get their tax right, including the UK's wealthiest people. "We’ve had dedicated customer compliance managers for wealthy individuals for several years, allowing us to identify and address tax risks effectively.” HMRC said the number of letters issued was in the low hundreds.

It was reported last month that the tax authority had assigned compliance managers to British billionaires to monitor their financial affairs. The move came after a mauling by MPs on parliament's Public Accounts Committee (PAC) , who accused HMRC of failing to establish how many billionaires were paying tax in the UK. The PAC said it was "disappointed to find that HMRC cannot use the wide range of data it uses to identify wealthy people to provide transparency about the tax paid by the wealthiest". The director for wealthy compliance at HMRC, Philippa Madelin, confirmed last month that the body would unveil a new policy for managing wealthy taxpayers before the end of the year.

Advisers suggested the move could be a prelude towards introducing an exit tax - a charge levied on taxpayers when they leave the UK. Robert Record, a partner at Partners Wealth Management, said that despite holding information on income, HMRC "has traditionally held much less information about the assets from which that income often comes. "Building that knowledge could indeed be part of moving towards an exit tax.” Super-rich UK residents worth a total of £121bn have left the country since 2024, according to an analysis of the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. The £121bn figure accounts for more than half of all billionaire wealth in the country. Among the most high-profile changes that have hit the super-rich are the decision to ploug ahead with a pre-election promise to abolish the non-dom regime, which meant the wealthy would only pay tax on UK income and assets.