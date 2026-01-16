HMRC has come under fire over delays as taxpayers are kept on hold ahead of the looming tax deadline. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) has come under fire after its customer service hotline forced taxpayers to wait on hold for 'up to an hour' and even cut off some callers mid-call ahead of the impending filing deadline.

The annual rush to file tax returns by the January 31 deadline is well underway, with more than 12 million people expected to submit a tax return this year. However, data shows that as of Jan 5, around 5.65 million people were yet to file, with those missing the deadline facing a potential minimum £100 penalty. When LBC tried ringing the hotline, HMRC warned of a 30 minute wait to speak to a call handler - only to be cut off moments after the phone was eventually answered. And we weren't alone, with many other callers complaining of wait times of up to an hour to speak to a human, with widespread hang-ups reported amid reports of 'technical issues'. HMRC lines automatically cut off callers who have been waiting on the line for 70 minutes. Read more: Brits 'need an extra £13,000 a year to get by' as cost of living crisis rumbles on Read more: Rental price hikes take a pause amid more balanced market, Rightmove says

One great thing about being on the phone to HMRC is that they tell you that the average wait time is 30 minutes but by the time they've gone through the whole recorded message at the start you've done about 15 minutes of that anyway — Aunty Lush (she/her) (@AuntyLush) January 7, 2026

It comes as one taxpayer took to social media to describe how he was "booted off" the phone line after being connected. Another social media user posted on HMRC’s X account: “I have tried everything to contact you and speak to a human. It’s impossible and frustrating.” The technical issues plaguing the hotline at the busiest time of the tax year come despite the department receiving an extra £51million in Government funding in 2024. HMRC was seen to apologise after its helplines were down for part of Thursday, with the self-assessment deadline looming at the end of this month. It comes after issues were reported and lines closed at 11.40am on Thursday due to the short-lived technical issue, with helplines reopening by 2.15pm. HMRC has since encouraged people to use its digital services where possible.

HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) is currently dealing with more 'technical issues’ today, as its phone lines are not working….AGAIN!!! And this is happening before the fraudulent tax deadline!!!



You’d think that HMRC which is a MASSIVE money laundering organisation, has collapsed.… — The Yorkshire Lass (@real_shirelass) January 15, 2026