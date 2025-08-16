Dozens of HMRC staff have been sacked for breaking data privacy rules since 2022, with more than 186 fired for snooping on taxpayers’ confidential information.

In total, the tax office disciplined more than 354 tax employees for data breaches, admitting that some had to be sacked for looking up taxpayers’ private data.

HM Revenue and Customs holds a huge amount of sensitive personal information on British taxpayers – including home addresses, salaries, tax records and National Insurance numbers.

HMRC rules make clear that staff are banned from checking records unless there is a genuine work-related reason.

But figures obtained by The Telegraph under Freedom of Information laws reveal that 50 employees were dismissed in the past year alone after being caught accessing information without authorisation.

In total, 96 staff faced disciplinary action for data breaches between 2024 and 2025, and since 2022 the tally has reached 354 cases – with more than half of those ending in dismissal.

In 2023–24, 138 HMRC employees were disciplined, with 68 sacked – higher than last year’s total. HMRC stresses that overall numbers remain low, affecting less than 0.1% of the department’s 68,000 staff.

Former inspectors say the message is drummed in from day one: looking up a record without good reason is considered gross misconduct.

Ronnie Pannu, of advice firm Pannu Tanu, told the newspaper: “When I was in HMRC, there was always a strong message from above that viewing a taxpayer’s records where this was not necessary for a particular purpose was a serious issue which could have serious consequences for the individual concerned.”

John Hood, of accountants firm Moore Kingston Smith, said: “Any HMRC employee foolish enough to look up personal information that is not part of their usual responsibilities faces a ticking time bomb as most searches are tracked.

“As an additional security, some parts of the system are restricted so that only specifically authorised personnel can access them, such as the departments dealing with MPs and civil servants.”

In one striking case, an employee was sacked in 2023 after emailing himself a PDF containing the personal details of 100 people so he could print it at home for a meeting, according to court documents.

The file contained the names, salaries and National Insurance numbers of staff members.