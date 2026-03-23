The warship will help to defend Cyprus from drones and missiles after RAF Akrotiri was targeted by Iran earlier this month

Royal Navy personnel on-board the Royal Navy Type 45 destroyer HMS Dragon at the Upper Harbour Ammunition Facility (UHAF) in Portsmouth. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

The British warship HMS Dragon has arrived in the eastern Mediterranean and will begin defending Cyprus immediately, almost three weeks after an Iranian drone struck an RAF base on the island.

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The Type 45 air defence destroyer, which left Portsmouth earlier this month, will begin "operational integration into Cyprus' defence" on Monday evening. Defence Secretary John Healey told the House of Commons: "RAF and Navy pilots have now racked up nearly 900 flying hours in defence of Cyprus, Jordan, Bahrain, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates. "We have more jets in the region than at any time in the last 15 years. Read more: Trump warns US will 'keep bombing its little heart out' if Iran peace talks fail as he says Tehran 'very much wants a deal' Read more: Cyprus' president calls for ‘frank discussion’ on future of ‘colonial’ UK bases

Royal Navy personnel make their way towards the Royal Navy Type 45 destroyer HMS Dragon. Picture: Alamy

"There are an extra 500 air defence personnel in Cyprus, and as more military capabilities are committed to the eastern Mediterranean, we're working closely with the Republic of Cyprus to co-ordinate the contribution of allies including the US, France and Greece, to reinforce the security of Cyprus. "I can confirm that HMS Dragon has arrived in the eastern Mediterranean and tonight begins operational integration into Cyprus’s defence alongside allies." RAF Akrotiri in Cyrpus was targeted by Iran earlier this month but no casualties were reported. RAF personnel and their families at the base were later ordered to return to their homes and take cover over security threats. The Cypriot Government also said that two unmanned drones heading towards RAF Akrotiri had been intercepted. Sir Keir Starmer announced the destroyer would leave the UK for the Mediterranean earlier this month despite backlash from experts who warned the delay in deploying the warship could have resulted in the loss of life.

Conservative shadow defence secretary James Cartlidge asked if Mr Healy regrets not sending HMS Dragon "much, much sooner" and when the defence investment plan (Dip) will be published. The minister replied: "We have been blunt and we have been open about the threat that Iran poses." He declined to say when the completed Dip would be released. Sir Keir earlier on Monday told the Commons Liaison Committee that the Government was "finalising" the document. Mr Healey also told MPs that "two Iranian missiles were launched in the direction of Diego Garcia", the Indian Ocean island where the UK operates a military base jointly with the United States. "One fell short of its target, the other was brought down short of its target,” he added.

John Healey confirmed the update on Monday. Picture: Alamy