The British warship will still be able to set sail at short notice “if required” and will remain at a “very high level of readiness”, the Ministry of Defence says.

The HMS Dragon left Portsmouth for the Mediterranean. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

The UK’s HMS Dragon has docked in the Mediterranean after suffering a technical issue during its mission to protect Britain’s air bases in Cyprus amid the Iran war.

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The stop will reportedly see crew members attending to what officials described as “a minor technical issue with onboard water systems” on the British warship. But the vessel will still be able to set sail at short notice “if required” and will remain at a “very high level of readiness”, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said. An MoD spokesperson said: “HMS Dragon is undertaking a routine logistics stop and a short maintenance period in the eastern Mediterranean, allowing the ship to take onboard provisions, optimise systems and conduct maintenance. “HMS Dragon will remain at a very high level of readiness during this period, able to sail at short notice if required. “The UK continues to maintain a robust and layered defensive presence in the eastern Mediterranean, working in co-ordination with allies. Read more: Reports of Royal Navy vessel struck in Mediterranean are fake, MoD source says Read more: HMS Dragon to begin defence of Cyprus almost three weeks after setting sail following Iranian attacks on RAF base

A Tornado GR4 at RAF stationed at Akrotiri base. Picture: Getty

“This includes Typhoon and F-35 jets, Wildcat and Merlin helicopters, and advanced counter-drone and air defence systems.” This marks the latest blow for the Royal Navy after First Sea Lorf Gen Sir Gwyn Jenkins said the Navy has “work to do” before it is ready for combat. It comes amid calls from armed forces leaders to up defence spending in the wake of the US and Israel’s war in the Middle East. “If we were told to go to war, of course we would,” he told Swedish outlet Svenska Dagbladet “But are we as ready as we should be? I don’t think we are. We have work to do and I am completely dedicated to the mission.” It also comes just days after a rumour spread that the Royal Navy type-45 destroyer had been struck by Hezbollah missiles.