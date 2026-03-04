Royal Navy Type 45 destroyer HMS Dragon in Portsmouth Harbour. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

The British warship with orders to defend a base in Cyprus from attacks by Iran is unlikely to set sail until early next week.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

HMS Dragon is moored in Portsmouth while it is supplied for duty, a process which is likely to take days. According to Navy Lookout, the warship was taken out of dry dock and rushed through maintenance, and the loading of munitions and supplies began yesterday. Pictures from Portsmouth harbour today show Royal Navy personnel on board and supply ships floating near to the destroyer.

Supply ships near HMS Dragon in Portsmouth harbour. Picture: Alamy

She is expected to set sail early next week at the earliest. It will take the Type 45 Destroyer around seven days to reach its destination, meaning service personnel at RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus will be defended by French and Greek ships for another week. Read more: Israel vows to assassinate Iran's new supreme leader - after Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in air strike Read more: UK announces first Middle East repatriation flight to bring stranded Brits home

Royal Navy personnel make their way on board the ship this morning. Picture: Alamy

In a post on X, Sir Keir said: "The UK is fully committed to the security of Cyprus and British military personnel based there. "We're continuing our defensive operations and I've just spoken with the president of Cyprus to let him know that we are sending helicopters with counter-drone capabilities and HMS Dragon is to be deployed to the region. "We will always act in the interest of the UK and our allies."

Royal Navy personnel on-board the Royal Navy Type 45 destroyer HMS Dragon at the Upper Harbour Ammunition Facility (UHAF) in Portsmouth. Picture: Alamy

LBC has contacted the Ministry of Defence for comment. Former member of the special forces Jason Birch posted online: “What an embarrassment. I’m here in Cyprus as a proud British veteran whilst our base here is attacked by Iran’s proxies with no defence measures in place aside from sending surveillance aircraft into the air which are not going to prevent or deter incoming. "What we do have, is a limp, wet lettuce of a leader, who is scratching his head whilst Greek and French warships are roaring headlong to the island." A blast hit the runway at RAF Akrotiri on Sunday night, coming within 800 yards of thousands of Brit military personnel and their families stationed on the island. Air raid sirens were activated and RAF Typhoons and F-35B Lightning jets were scrambled alongside air to air refuelling tankers. The attack was carried out using an Iranian Shahed drone, likely launched from Lebanon. The Prime Minister yesterday announced Britain would send HMS Dragon, one of the Royal Navy's six Type 45 air defence destroyers, to defend Cyprus after RAF Akrotiri was hit by a drone.

Royal Navy Type 45 destroyer HMS Dragon at a dock in Portsmouth Harbour being readied for deployment. Picture: Alamy