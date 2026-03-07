Royal Navy preparations in Portsmouth mean the flagship could be deployed more quickly if a decision is made to mobilise.

It is understood that the crew of HMS Prince of Wales have been told they must be ready to leave in five days. Picture: Alamy

By Poppy Jacobs

The crew of HMS Prince of Wales has been told they must be ready to deploy in five days ahead of a possible Middle East mission, says the Ministry of Defence.

Royal Navy preparations in Portsmouth mean the flagship vessel could be deployed more quickly if a decision is made to mobilise. The MoD has confirmed that no decision has yet been taken to deploy the £6 billion carrier — one of only two belonging to the UK. LBC understands the crews have been alerted to a potential deployment to the Middle East. If sent, the warship would require an escort from other vessels and a submarine, and would join HMS Dragon, a Type 45 destroyer, which is set to leave Portsmouth for the Middle East next week.

The Type 45 destroyer, HMS Dragon, has been deployed to the Middle East, but will not be ready to leave Portsmouth until next week. Picture: Alamy

The vessel’s notice to move has been shortened from 14 days to five, according to reports from Sky News. The HMS Prince of Wales is one of the Royal Navy's most powerful surface warships and currently remains in Portsmouth. It is capable of sailing 500 miles per day and can carry up to 24 F-35B stealth jets, plus helicopters and drones, with 1,600 personnel. The vessel is receiving routine maintenance ahead of a planned deployment to the North Atlantic and Arctic later this year, aiming at deterring Russian aggression in the High North. The update on the warship comes as more US B-1 Lancer bombers have arrived at RAF Fairford. The first B-1 arrived at RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire on Friday evening, followed by three more of the jets and a C-5 airlifter on Saturday. So far, the UK has not joined in any offensive action against Iran, nor issued any commitment to do so. But the US had started using British bases "for specific defensive operations", the MOD cofirmed. Conflict broke out in the Gulf last weekend after joint US-Israeli airstrikes on Tehran, which killed Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, along with multiple other senior officials.

The HMS Prince of Wales is currently in Portsmouth for routine maintenance ahead of a planned deployment later this year. Picture: Alamy

Protesters holding placards gather outside the American Embassy during a protest against the bombing of Iran. Picture: Getty