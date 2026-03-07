UK aircraft carrier prepares for possible Middle East deployment in five days
Royal Navy preparations in Portsmouth mean the flagship could be deployed more quickly if a decision is made to mobilise.
The crew of HMS Prince of Wales has been told they must be ready to deploy in five days ahead of a possible Middle East mission, says the Ministry of Defence.
The MoD has confirmed that no decision has yet been taken to deploy the £6 billion carrier — one of only two belonging to the UK.
LBC understands the crews have been alerted to a potential deployment to the Middle East.
If sent, the warship would require an escort from other vessels and a submarine, and would join HMS Dragon, a Type 45 destroyer, which is set to leave Portsmouth for the Middle East next week.
The vessel’s notice to move has been shortened from 14 days to five, according to reports from Sky News.
The HMS Prince of Wales is one of the Royal Navy's most powerful surface warships and currently remains in Portsmouth.
It is capable of sailing 500 miles per day and can carry up to 24 F-35B stealth jets, plus helicopters and drones, with 1,600 personnel.
The vessel is receiving routine maintenance ahead of a planned deployment to the North Atlantic and Arctic later this year, aiming at deterring Russian aggression in the High North.
The update on the warship comes as more US B-1 Lancer bombers have arrived at RAF Fairford.
The first B-1 arrived at RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire on Friday evening, followed by three more of the jets and a C-5 airlifter on Saturday.
So far, the UK has not joined in any offensive action against Iran, nor issued any commitment to do so.
But the US had started using British bases "for specific defensive operations", the MOD cofirmed.
Conflict broke out in the Gulf last weekend after joint US-Israeli airstrikes on Tehran, which killed Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, along with multiple other senior officials.
Speaking on potential deployment preparations, a Ministry of Defence spokesperson said: "We have been bolstering our UK military presence in the Middle East since January, and we have already deployed capabilities to protect British people and our allies in the region, including Typhoons, F-35 jets, air defence systems and an extra 400 personnel into Cyprus.
“Since the strikes began, we’ve had British jets in the sky shooting down drones and have sent additional assets to the region to further reinforce our air defences, including more Typhoons and Wildcat helicopters with drone busting missiles.
“HMS Prince of Wales has always been on very high readiness and we are increasing the preparedness of the carrier, reducing the time it would take to set sail for any deployment.”
Thousands of protestors took to the streets of London to call for an end to attacks on Iran, which they say are illegal, unprovoked, and unjustified.
Demonstrators held placards reading "Hands off Iran" and "Stop Trump's Wars" as they marched towards the US embassy.
A separate protest calling for a free and democratic Iran headed from Downing Street to the Iranian Embassy.
While much of the anger on the anti-war march was aimed at the US president, protesters were clear that the UK should not blindly follow the US into a war in the Middle East.
Last week, Sir Keir defended his decision not to permit the US to use British bases in the opening assault against Tehran, arguing that the government must keep a "cool head."
He has faced mounting criticism for this approach, with Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch attacking the decision, saying the Premier was "too scared to make foreign interventions."