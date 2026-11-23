Among gamers who had gone off their hobby, the average value of items gathering dust was £1,264, the survey indicated.

Playing a musical instrument was among the hobbies that often ended up being sidelined. Picture: Vitaly Gariev/Alamy

By Alice Padgett

One in four (25%) adults have taken up a hobby that they have since cut down on pursuing or have given up completely, potentially leaving valuable kit going unused and being forgotten about, a survey indicates.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Excluding vehicle-related hobbies, the average value of kit from activities that people had got out of the habit of was £1,060, according to the research commissioned by insurance specialist Ripe. Playing a musical instrument, taking up a sport, gaming, photography, running and fitness, and crafting were among the hobbies that often ended up being sidelined, the research indicated. Among gamers who had gone off their hobby, the average value of items gathering dust was £1,264, the survey indicated. Golfers had £994 of kit languishing typically, runners and fitness enthusiasts had £871, cyclists had £863, and crafters and knitters who had fallen out of their habit had £425 worth of items going spare. Read More: Rents forecast to rise faster than house prices over next three years Read More: GTA 6 breaks records as estimated sales top $2.3bn

Among gamers who had gone off their hobby, the average value of items gathering dust was £1,264. Picture: Veronica Lorine/Alamy