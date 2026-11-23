Valuable kit gathering dust as quarter of adults ditch hobbies, survey suggests
Among gamers who had gone off their hobby, the average value of items gathering dust was £1,264, the survey indicated.
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One in four (25%) adults have taken up a hobby that they have since cut down on pursuing or have given up completely, potentially leaving valuable kit going unused and being forgotten about, a survey indicates.
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Excluding vehicle-related hobbies, the average value of kit from activities that people had got out of the habit of was £1,060, according to the research commissioned by insurance specialist Ripe.
Playing a musical instrument, taking up a sport, gaming, photography, running and fitness, and crafting were among the hobbies that often ended up being sidelined, the research indicated.
Among gamers who had gone off their hobby, the average value of items gathering dust was £1,264, the survey indicated.
Golfers had £994 of kit languishing typically, runners and fitness enthusiasts had £871, cyclists had £863, and crafters and knitters who had fallen out of their habit had £425 worth of items going spare.
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People who had taken up photography had £1,120 worth of kit lying around on average, while those who had taken up a music-related hobby they later went off had around £1,009 worth of items.
Six in 10 (61%) people had no insurance for their hobby equipment, although 28% said they had had it lost, stolen or damaged.
While people are letting some hobbies slide, they are also taking up new ones, with nearly a fifth (18%) of those surveyed having begun an activity for the first time in the past year.
Alan Thomas, chief executive of Ripe, said: “That kit doesn’t stop being valuable just because you’ve stopped using it.
“A bike in the shed or a guitar in the loft is just as easy to steal or damage as one you use every week.”
He said that before buying something new, “it’s worth taking a look at what you’ve already got, and deciding whether to protect it, sell it or pass it on”.
The survey of 3,000 people across the UK was carried out by Censuswide in August and September.