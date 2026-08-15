"I think with that level of competition any medal is a good achievement, so another one to add to my collection,” Hodgkinson said.

Keely Hodgkinson of Great Britain and Northern Ireland after winning silver in the Womens 800m at the European Atheltics Championships at Alexander Stadium in Birmingham. Picture: Alamy

By Poppy Jacobs

Keely Hodgkinson came up just short of a coveted European 800 metres title hat-trick after Swiss favourite Audrey Werro won their hotly-anticipated showdown in Birmingham as the British Olympic champion settled for silver.

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The Briton started quicker, but was overtaken by Werro on the back straight and could not be caught after the first 200m. Double-defending champion Hodgkinson was just behind as they rounded the final bend, but Werro maintained her advantage to cross the finish in a championship record of one minute, 54.81 seconds. Hodgkinson claimed silver in 1min 55.01secs and the Netherlands’ Femke Broeders-Bol took bronze in a national record 1:55.54. “A bit of mixed emotions. I think with that level of competition any medal is a good achievement, so another one to add to my collection,” Hodgkinson said after the race. “I can never be disappointed with that, but I am defending champion so I wanted to do that. Read more: Prime-d for success?: Amazon founder Jeff Bezos's consortium buys minority stake in Liverpool FC Read more: Athletics president says poor attendance in Birmingham won't hurt London's World Championship bid

Switzerland's Audrey Werro (R) and Great Britain's Keely Hodgkinson (L) battle it out in the 800m final during the European Athletics Championships. Picture: Alamy

“I knew it was going to come down to the wire and I really thought I was going to win today, but I guess it just wasn’t meant to be. I didn’t do anything wrong, it’s just one of those things.” Werro, who like Hodgkinson is targeting the 43-year-old women’s 800m world record, has enjoyed a spectacular season, flawless outdoors before beating Hodgkinson in Stockholm to move third on the women’s 800m all-time list, then lowered her personal best to 1:53.80 in late June in Paris. But the 22-year-old Swiss athlete’s fitness was uncertain after a hard fall in her semi-final and her controversial reinstatement to the final following an appeal. The incident also took down Lithuania’s Gabija Galvydyte, who was also reinstated, making it a 10-woman final. Two-time world 400m hurdles champion Broeders-Bol entered Birmingham with just four professional 800m races under her belt, having debuted at the Ostrava Golden Spike in June and was a dark horse. With Anais Bourgoin, who set a new French record that same month, also in the mix, the final featured the four fastest women at 800m this year. The fifth, Hodgkinson’s training partner Georgia Hunter Bell, is focusing on the 1500m in Birmingham.

"I think with that level of competition any medal is a good achievement, so another one to add to my collection,” Hodgkinson said after the race. Picture: Alamy