Olympic champion Keely Hodgkinson clocked her fastest 400m ever as she continues her quest to double up at the World Indoor Championships.

The time, which was also faster than her outdoor best of 51.61, marks a continuation of Hodgkinson’s blistering start to 2026.

The 800m specialist ran a 51.49 at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow on Sunday, lowering her previous indoor best of 52.42.

Fresh off of an 800m World Record, Keely Hodgkinson jumps in the 400m and goes 51.49. It is a personal best for the 800m star at the Scottish Athletics Indoor Invitational 📽️ You can WATCH LIVE on FloTrack pic.twitter.com/udAashHGZB

She has now put in a string of outstanding performances, including a world-record-breaking indoor 800m run of 1:54.87 in Lievin on Febuary 19.

The historic effort came five days after Hodgkinson broke the British indoor 800m record of 1:56.33.

Hodgkinson will hope to win gold in event at the World Indoor Championships in Torun, Poland, at the end of this month.

She is also hoping to be considered for the British 4x400m team, despite the relay final taking place just 45 minutes after the women’s 800m final on the last day of competition.

"Put me on the second leg," she said after Sunday's run.

"I've got to be happy with an outright PB. I did want [to run] slightly faster but it's different to an 800m and it was good to step down [in distance]."

Hodgkinson will be prioritising the longer event and will go in as heavy favourite to add the title to her Olympic and European crowns.

"To go in as a favourite is amazing," she said. "I'm privileged and enjoying being in this position. I like living off this expectation.

"Now we'll be going into a top-up training block, then head to worlds and hopefully get the job done there."