The Harry Potter locomotive should have begun its twice-daily service on April 1, but has not yet run this year.

The Hogwarts Express line. Picture: Alamy

By Katy Dartford

Health and safety rules which brought the future of the Hogwarts Express, also known as the Jacobite, into question have once again put the railway's future at risk.

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The steam train's 70-year-old carriages had been banned over safety fears because their doors do not have central locking, taking the train carriages out of service last year. West Coast Railways, which runs the service, said the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) has forced them to use newer carriages, which have been unpopular with tourists. The steam train is best known for carrying Harry Potter from King’s Cross to Hogwarts Castle for the new school term, and has been taking fans of the film through western Scotland for decades. Read More: Royal Mail investigating claims postman said he binned Reform UK leaflets Read More: Sabastian Sawe shatters world record at London Marathon

The Hogwarts Express usually operates twice daily through the summer in western Scotland. Picture: Getty

The carriages are also more expensive because their air conditioners cannot be run off a steam locomotive, and need a heavy diesel engine attached to the back of the train to operate them. James Shuttleworth of West Coast said: “The newer carriages require an electrical supply. So you’ve got to have a 2,000-horsepower, 120-ton diesel locomotive on the back, which is a very expensive dead weight". The train, which usually operates twice daily in western Scotland throughout the summer and passes famous landmarks like the Glenfinnan Viaduct, should have begun its 2026 timetable on April 1, but has yet to run this year. West Coast is asking the ORR for permission to bring back the original 'Mk1s' coaches, which only require a small window to be opened to provide ventilation, reports the Telegraph.

The Glenfinnan Viaduct is a signature location for Harry Potter fans. Picture: Getty