Voters in Holborn and St Pancras will head to the polls on 8 October, with parties beginning to confirm who will contest the by-election.

The election was triggered after former prime minister Sir Keir Starmer stepped down as the constituency’s MP to pursue a new role in international affairs.

The candidates announced so far are listed below.

Sagal Abdi-Wali - Labour Party

Camden Council leader Sagal Abdi-Wali has been chosen to fight the seat for Labour.

Abdi-Wali has led Camden Council since May and has represented Camden Square as a councillor since 2022.

She will be hoping to retain the constituency for Labour following Sir Keir Starmer’s departure.

Zack Polanski - Green Party

Green Party leader Zack Polanski has been selected as his party’s candidate for the by-election.

Polanski has led the Green Party of England and Wales since September 2025 and has served as a member of the London Assembly since May 2021.

Before becoming party leader, he served as deputy leader of the Greens between 2022 and 2025.