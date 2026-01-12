Over the years, I’ve met thousands of people at different stages of their housing journey.

First-time buyers, downsizers, families stretching budgets, and retirees looking for somewhere to finally relax. And increasingly, I’ve spoken to caravan and lodge owners who thought they were buying exactly that.

For many, the appeal is obvious. A holiday lodge or caravan promises a place to switch off, return to familiar surroundings and enjoy some well-earned peace. Compared to bricks-and-mortar, it is often presented as a simpler, more affordable way to secure that lifestyle. But for a growing number of owners, the reality has been far more stressful than they ever expected.

What I hear again and again is that the true cost of ownership was not fully clear at the point of purchase, and new research from LodgesandCaravans.forsale backs that up.

Around a third of owners say key terms were not clearly explained before they bought, including site fee increases, age limits, resale commission and licence length. These are not minor details. They determine how affordable ownership is over time and whether someone can leave without taking a significant financial hit.

Once people are in, financial surprises are common. Around 86 per cent of caravan and lodge owners say they have faced unexpected costs after buying, from sudden site fee rises to new administration charges, maintenance bills or pressure to upgrade. Nearly 29 per cent say those costs caused direct financial strain. I hear this particularly from retirees who believed they had budgeted carefully, only to find their outgoings rising year after year with little warning.

Site fees sit at the centre of many of these concerns. Just five per cent of owners report little or no increase over the past five years. Nearly 75 per cent have seen rises of 10 per cent or more, and 19 per cent say their fees have increased by at least half. Unsurprisingly, 84 per cent say fee increases have made them consider selling or leaving their park.

But selling is rarely straightforward. Around 88 per cent of owners believe they would lose money if they sold today, with most expecting to lose between £5,000 and £20,000. That leaves people feeling stuck, caught between rising ongoing costs and exit terms they never fully understood at the outset.

What troubles me most is the human impact. Around 63 per cent say these costs affect their sleep, 60 per cent say their mental health has suffered, and 66 per cent say their enjoyment of ownership has declined. A place meant for rest and escape has become a source of ongoing worry.

Clear information before purchase, realistic expectations about future costs and genuinely independent advice would go a long way towards restoring trust. That’s why many owners are now actively seeking independent, pressure-free ways to understand their options for valuing or selling their holiday home.

A holiday home should be something you enjoy, not something that keeps you awake at night.

____________________

Phil Spencer MBE is a Property expert and consumer advocate.

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email opinion@lbc.co.uk