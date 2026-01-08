The guests were turned away under "company policy" but later accepted by a nearby Travelodge

The Holiday Inn Express on Manchester's Oxford Road. Picture: Google Maps

Two homeless men were sent back onto the streets in freezing temperatures by staff at a Holiday Inn Express despite a Good Samaritan having already paid for their rooms.

Amanda Thompson, from the outreach group Two Brews, bought two rooms with breakfast included at the branch in Manchester city centre on Monday evening. But footage posted on the Instagram account 'Madd Manneh,' a member of staff on the desk told the men he knew they were "from the street" and the hotel "doesn't allow" them to stay. He claimed it was the company's policy before asking them to leave. Read more: Storm Goretti batters Britain with 99mph gale-force winds as airport halts flights due to heavy snow Read more: 'Beautiful' baby found in shopping bag on frozen London street to be adopted and will see abandoned siblings

He said: "Guys, I'm not going to lie to you, I'm not going to be able to check you in. Full truth and transparency, I know that you're from the street and the hotel doesn't allow it. "It's not a personal thing. We know people, I've been doing the door for a long while. It's the company's policy. It's not mine personally, it's the company's." The men were eventually accepted at a nearby Travelodge instead. Ms Thompson, who made the booking out of her own pocket and using donations, described it as "complete discrimination by appearance." She said: 'I can't wrap my head around how you can go to the desk, with a booking that is paid for, and turned away just for being a rough sleeper. "They could've been hard-working men and they have been judged on how they look. They just took one look at them and made the decision. It's inhumane."