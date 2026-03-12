Package holiday firm On the Beach has flagged a sharp drop in people booking trips to destinations including Turkey, Greece and Cyprus following conflict in the Middle East.

The travel group said it was expecting a hit to its profits, sending shares down by more than a 10th.

The warning shows signs of trouble for the travel and holidays sector, which is contending with a sudden reluctance among consumers to fly to destinations that are at risk of being caught up in the US-Israel war with Iran.

On The Beach told investors that although it does not have much exposure to countries in the Middle East, it had experienced a "significant slowdown in demand following the onset of conflict in the region".

This was particularly affecting destinations such as Turkey, Greece, Cyprus and Egypt, it said.

"The timing of when the conflict will end and the shape of recovery in demand to these destinations are unknown," the company said.