Around £2 million a day is being spent on parking at five major UK airports, with passengers paying £751 million in 2025

Several airplanes park at Heathrow Airport (LHR) next to a parking in London, United Kingdom. Picture: Alamy

By Katy Dartford

Passengers paid £751 million to leave their cars at Heathrow, Gatwick, Manchester, Stansted and East Midlands in 2025.

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Stansted Airport raised its 30-minute drop off fee to £28. Picture: Alamy

Drivers at Heathrow get the first 30 minutes free in long stay parking, but are charged £46.80 to stay two to 24 hours. Terminal drop-offs are charged at £7, and short-stay parking is £98 a day. A week’s priority parking in Terminal 2 can cost up to £485 even if pre-booked. Across the five airports, ownership is now 55 per cent overseas, with investors based in Europe, Canada, the Middle East, Australia and Asia. Heathrow is owned by Heathrow Airport Holdings, part of a consortium led by French investment firm Ardian. The company bought out the last remaining UK investor last year and increased its stake to 32.6 per cent. Australian Retirement Trust owns a further 11.2 per cent, with the rest split between investors from Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain and Canada. Manchester Airports Group (MAG), which owns East Midlands, Manchester and Stansted, reported £406.1 million in parking income for 2024–25, up from £370.3 million.

Drop-off zone at Stansted Airport. Picture: Alamy