Nearly three out of five (59%) UK holidaymakers travelling to Europe this year expect delays linked to the EU’s entry-exit system (EES), a new survey suggests.

Read more: UK set to bask in temperatures hotter than Athens ahead of bank holiday weekend

Representative body Airports Council International recently reported that EES was causing delays of up to three hours, with airports in Spain, Portugal, France and Italy among the worst affected.

For most UK travellers, the process is done at foreign airports.

EES involves people from third-party countries, such as the UK, having their fingerprints registered and a photograph taken to enter the Schengen Area, which consists of 29 European countries, mainly in the EU.

Almost half of the respondents to the poll commissioned by travel company Booking.com said they fear missing flights because of the border checks.

More than 100 easyJet passengers missed a flight from Milan Linate to Manchester last month due to delays at passport desks caused by the ramp-up of EES.

The survey indicated that 56% of UK travellers plan to arrive at airports earlier than usual to avoid disruption, with 12% intending to arrive at least four hours before departure.

More than half (52%) of respondents who have travelled to the EU since the introduction of EES said they experienced delays during their journey, while 43% said they were not delayed.

Booking.com advised families travelling to Europe during the May half-term break to ensure their passports are eligible for their dates, and keep items such as a portable phone charger and any medication in hand luggage.

Ryan Pearson, regional manager for the UK and Ireland at Booking.com, said: “May half-term is a key moment in the travel calendar, and we know many people are feeling anxious about how the new entry-exit system could impact their trip.

“We want to help travellers feel informed and prepared before they leave, whether that’s checking travel documents in advance or packing the right essentials in hand luggage in case of longer queues.

“Changes to the way we travel can understandably feel daunting, but we’re already seeing that many journeys are running smoothly. The key is preparation.”

Advantage Travel Partnership, a network of independent travel agents, reported earlier this month that demand for holidays in Greece has surged since the country revealed on April 17 it will not impose EES requirements on UK travellers this summer.

The south-eastern European country’s market share of UK holiday bookings rose from 7.7% in mid-April to 9.98% by the end of the month, Advantage Travel Partnership said.

EES was first introduced in October last year, with its rollout ramped up on April 10.

EU rules currently allow the checks to be temporarily halted to avoid queues at peak periods.

The Booking.com survey of 2,000 UK adults was conducted by research company Opinium between May 8-12.