By Chay Quinn

Brits are prioritising holidays over eating out and home improvements when it comes to spending their spare cash, a new survey has found.

New research suggests that despite the school holidays just ending, another holiday could be just around the corner for some. In the survey, nearly half (46 per cent) of people surveyed voted holidays a top spending priority, ahead of spending on clothes, shoes and accessories (35 per cent), eating and drinking out (33 per cent), home and garden renovations (32 per cent) and leisure activities (25 per cent). Read More: Parents claiming benefits can get free cash help this summer holiday - are you eligible? Read More: Parents were ‘feeling the pinch’ ahead of back-to-school season, survey finds Respondents were able to choose up to three spending priorities in the research. The survey, commissioned by Travel Counsellors, found even those surveyed who see themselves as "disciplined" savers and rarely treat themselves see holidays as a priority, with almost two-fifths (39 per cent) agreeing.

When asked about broader financial goals, nearly a quarter (22%) of people surveyed said their top ambition would be to have enough cash to travel the world while just 7% cited major life milestones such as a wedding. Picture: Alamy